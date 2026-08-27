Lumino Industries IPO opens with 61% GMP: Apply or avoid?

The ₹700 crore IPO consists of a fresh issue of 6.10 crore shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.44 crore shares by promoters Devendra Goel and Jay Goel worth ₹200 crore.

The subscription period for this public offering is from today until August 31, with shares expected to be listed on the NSE and BSE on September 3.