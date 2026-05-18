Lupin gets tentative FDA approval for COPD drug, famotidine approved Business May 18, 2026

Lupin just scored a tentative green light from the US Food and Drug Administration for its new Revefenacin Inhalation Solution, aimed at helping people manage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.

They have also received approval for their famotidine injection, used in hospitals for stomach issues when patients cannot take pills.