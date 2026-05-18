Lupin gets tentative FDA approval for COPD drug, famotidine approved
Business
Lupin just scored a tentative green light from the US Food and Drug Administration for its new Revefenacin Inhalation Solution, aimed at helping people manage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.
They have also received approval for their famotidine injection, used in hospitals for stomach issues when patients cannot take pills.
Approvals strengthen Lupin US market presence
Revefenacin matches Mylan's Yupelri, which made $260.7 million in US sales in IQVIA MAT March 2026, so it is a pretty big deal.
The famotidine injection, made at their Nagpur facility, is similar to Merck's Pepcid and brought in $8.7 million.
These approvals help Lupin strengthen its presence in the competitive US pharmaceutical market.