Lupin launches Formoflo-G MDI approved as 1st-of-its-kind inhaler in India
Business
Lupin just dropped Formoflo-G MDI, a new inhaler that packs three medicines into one device to help people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) breathe easier.
It's the first of its kind, approved for use in India, and meant for moderate to severe cases, twice daily.
Over 55 million Indians could benefit
More than 55 million people living with COPD in India could benefit from this launch.
Rajeev Sibal, President - India Region Formulations at Lupin, called it a big step forward in respiratory care, and Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said they are focused on making advanced treatments more accessible so patients can live better lives.