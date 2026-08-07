Lupin Q1 June 2026 income over 25% profit nearly 28%
Business
Lupin just posted some impressive numbers for the quarter ending June 2026.
Total income from operations shot up by over 25% to ₹7,171.90 crore, and net profit climbed nearly 28% to ₹2,714.60 crore compared to June 2025 (last year).
It's clear the company is on a solid upswing.
Lupin EBITDA up almost 38%
Lupin's operational income matched its sales at ₹7,112.46 crore, while EBITDA surged almost 38% year over year to ₹3,835.63 crore. Other income nearly doubled too.
Investors seem happy. Lupin's shares closed at ₹2,385 on August 05, 2026 and have returned 28.79% over the last 12 months (as of August 05, 2026), showing strong confidence in the company's performance.