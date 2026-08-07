Lupin Q1 profit rises 16% to ₹1,416.98cr, revenue up 32%
Business
Lupin just posted a strong first quarter, with profits up 16% to ₹1,416.98 crore and total revenue jumping 32% compared to last year.
The company's growth is mostly thanks to booming sales in the US and steady gains at home.
Lupin US sales up nearly 43%
Sales in the US shot up nearly 43%, making it Lupin's biggest growth driver. India saw a solid increase of almost 14%, and other developed markets grew by over 48%.
However, expenses also climbed sharply this quarter.
Managing Director Nilesh Gupta credits their focus on execution and innovation for these results, saying it's what keeps Lupin moving forward sustainably.