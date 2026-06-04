Lupin secures FDA approval for Ranluspec biosimilar to Lucentis Business Jun 04, 2026

Lupin just got the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration for Ranluspec, its biosimilar to Lucentis, used to treat serious eye conditions like wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Available in both vials and pre-filled syringes, Ranluspec aims to make vision therapies more accessible and affordable.