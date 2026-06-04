Lupin secures FDA approval for Ranluspec biosimilar to Lucentis
Lupin just got the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration for Ranluspec, its biosimilar to Lucentis, used to treat serious eye conditions like wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
Available in both vials and pre-filled syringes, Ranluspec aims to make vision therapies more accessible and affordable.
Lupin cites biosimilars progress, wins Sutab
Lupin's top team is pretty excited: CEO Vinita Gupta called this approval a testament to their biosimilars portfolio, progress in complex biologics, and commitment to expanding patient access to proven vision therapies.
The company also recently snagged US Food and Drug Administration approval for generic Sutab tablets, showing they're serious about bringing innovative and affordable medicines to the market.