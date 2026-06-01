Lupin wins FDA approval for generic Sutab colonoscopy prep
Lupin just got the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration for its generic Sutab tablets, which help prep adults for colonoscopies.
This approval could shake up Lupin's stock on June 1, so investors might want to keep an eye out.
Lupin generic secures 180-day US exclusivity
Lupin's version matches Azurity Pharmaceuticals's original Sutab and contains sodium sulfate, magnesium sulfate, and potassium chloride.
The company is first in line with this generic, giving it 180 days of exclusive sales in the US
Production will happen at their Nagpur facility in India.
Lupin market cap ₹103,900.02 cr
Lupin shares closed at ₹2,272.45 on June 1, slightly down but still well above last year's low.
With a market cap of ₹103,900.02 crore as of June 1, the company's position looks strong heading into this new launch.