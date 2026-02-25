Lupin's US subsidiary launches generic version of Briviact
Lupin just rolled out its USFDA-approved generic Brivaracetam Oral Solution in the US, designed to help treat partial-onset seizures for anyone one month and older.
The company initiated the launch in February 2026 after getting the green light through an Abbreviated New Drug Application.
This is a 10 mg/mL oral solution targeting central nervous system (CNS) disorders for both kids and adults.
The original version—Briviact by UCB Inc—had estimated annual US sales of $135 million.
Lupin's move not only adds to its CNS lineup but also helps it compete more strongly in the American generics market.
Stock rises after the announcement
After announcing the launch, Lupin's stock rose by 1.5% to ₹2,284 on February 25, while the Nifty Pharma index was trading 1.6% higher the same day.