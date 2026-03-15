Amazon wins appeal against record $854M privacy fine

Reassessment required

Relevant analysis to be carried out 1st

The court accepted Amazon's argument that the regulator failed to determine if the company had intentionally violated GDPR or was merely negligent. It also noted that the CNPD did not consider alternative sanctions and almost automatically imposed the fine. The judges said, "The relevant analysis by the supervisory authority will have to be carried out for the first time upon referral," annulling CNPD's 2021 decision.