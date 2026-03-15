Amazon wins appeal against record $854M privacy fine
What's the story
Amazon has successfully appealed against a record €746 million ($854.4 million) fine imposed by Luxembourg's privacy regulator. The penalty was levied by Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD) in 2021 over alleged violations of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) related to online behavioral advertising practices. However, the court found that the regulator did not conduct a proper analysis and must reconsider the case.
Reassessment required
Relevant analysis to be carried out 1st
The court accepted Amazon's argument that the regulator failed to determine if the company had intentionally violated GDPR or was merely negligent. It also noted that the CNPD did not consider alternative sanctions and almost automatically imposed the fine. The judges said, "The relevant analysis by the supervisory authority will have to be carried out for the first time upon referral," annulling CNPD's 2021 decision.
Company response
CNPF acknowledged ruling
Amazon has welcomed the court's decision, with a spokesperson saying, "We strongly disagreed with the initial ruling and disproportionate fine that had originally been issued in this case, which is why we appealed." Meanwhile, CNPD acknowledged the ruling and said its action has led to Amazon's practices being brought into full compliance with the relevant provisions of the case regarding online behavioral advertising.