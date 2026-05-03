Economic corridor worth ₹1L crore to come up in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has laid the foundation stone for the ambitious Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor. The project is expected to bring in fresh investments worth ₹1 lakh crore. It will connect with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, national highways, an inland container depot and rail network, as well as Indore's airport and cargo terminal.

Economic impact Corridor to boost economic growth in MP The Indore-Pithampur corridor, falling under the Ujjain-Indore metropolitan region, is expected to be a major step toward the economic empowerment of Madhya Pradesh. CM Yadav said that during his government's tenure, investment projects worth over ₹9 lakh crore have been realized. He also highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is among the fastest-growing states in terms of new industrial establishments in India.

Agricultural partnership Farmers to be compensated at 4 times the land rate Yadav said his government is making farmers partners in industrial development. The state has decided to compensate farmers at four times the rate of land for acquisition. The total cost of the Indore-Pithampur economic corridor project is around ₹2,365 crore. The first phase includes building a 20km-long and 75-meter-wide road at a cost of over ₹350 crore.

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