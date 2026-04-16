Madison Air Solutions rises 18.5% in NYSE debut, $15.65B valuation
Business
Madison Air Solutions, a Chicago-based HVAC company, just had a huge moment on the New York Stock Exchange: its shares jumped 18.5% on opening day, landing the company a $15.65 billion valuation.
The IPO raised $2.23 billion, showing that investors are betting big on companies supporting AI-powered data centers.
Madison Air Solutions grew through acquisitions
Founded in 2017, Madison Air has quickly grown by acquiring other companies and now provides air quality solutions for everything from data centers to hospitals.
This was the biggest US IPO of 2026 and the largest industrial debut since 1999.
Madison Air's strong start shows how important advanced cooling tech is becoming as AI keeps growing.