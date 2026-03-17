Mafatlal Industries wins ₹114 crore deal to set up robotics labs

Mafatlal's move into education and tech

For students, this means a chance to actually experiment with robots, not just read about them. It's part of a bigger push for practical tech skills in Indian schools.

Plus, Mafatlal is growing fast beyond textiles; the company reported revenue of about ₹2,800 crore in 2025 and has diversified into education and technology, with partnerships with institutions such as Harvard and IITs on future-skilling initiatives.

If you're curious about where school tech is headed, this is worth keeping an eye on.