Mafatlal Industries wins ₹114 crore deal to set up robotics labs
Mafatlal Industries just scored a ₹114 crore deal to set up 500 robotics labs in secondary schools across 16 districts of Odisha.
The goal? Make STEM learning more hands-on and fun by bringing real robotics into classrooms.
Over the next 5 years, Mafatlal will handle everything from equipment and setup to training teachers.
Mafatlal's move into education and tech
For students, this means a chance to actually experiment with robots, not just read about them. It's part of a bigger push for practical tech skills in Indian schools.
Plus, Mafatlal is growing fast beyond textiles; the company reported revenue of about ₹2,800 crore in 2025 and has diversified into education and technology, with partnerships with institutions such as Harvard and IITs on future-skilling initiatives.
If you're curious about where school tech is headed, this is worth keeping an eye on.