Magellanic Cloud posts March quarter net profit rise to 30cr
Business
Magellanic Cloud, a global tech firm, just reported a 30% boost in net profit for the March quarter, hitting ₹30 crore compared to ₹23 crore last year.
The company credits this growth to steady demand and smart operations across its business lines.
Magellanic Cloud revenue hits 205cr
Revenue was up 31%, reaching ₹205 crore, and EBITDA rose 21% to ₹58 crore.
Magellanic Cloud's push into e-surveillance, BFSI security systems, and digital transformation paid off with stronger global partnerships.
For the full year, profit grew 11% to ₹114 crore and revenue hit ₹698 crore, showing the company's momentum isn't slowing down anytime soon.