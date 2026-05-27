Magellanic Cloud posts March quarter net profit rise to 30cr

Magellanic Cloud revenue hits 205cr

Revenue was up 31%, reaching ₹205 crore, and EBITDA rose 21% to ₹58 crore.

Magellanic Cloud's push into e-surveillance, BFSI security systems, and digital transformation paid off with stronger global partnerships.

For the full year, profit grew 11% to ₹114 crore and revenue hit ₹698 crore, showing the company's momentum isn't slowing down anytime soon.