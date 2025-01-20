Maha Kumbh to generate 12L jobs across different sectors
What's the story
The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, a major spiritual congregation in Uttar Pradesh, is expected to create around 12 lakh temporary and gig jobs across sectors.
The prediction was made by Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services, a global technology and digital talent solutions provider.
The forecast is based on an analysis of internal data and industry reports.
Economic influence
Maha Kumbh's economic impact spans multiple sectors
Alug emphasized that the economic impact of Maha Kumbh Mela goes beyond just the religious aspect.
It touches various sectors, including event management, infrastructure development, security services, local trade, tourism, entertainment, and horticulture.
He stressed that this event is not just a spiritual gathering but also a major driver of economic activity.
The UP government expects to host an estimated 400 million devotees at this historic event.
Job creation
Tourism and hospitality industry to offer numerous jobs
The tourism and hospitality industry is expected to offer around 450,000 jobs, including hotel staff, tour guides, porters, travel consultants, and event coordinators.
These jobs play a key role in handling the huge influx of visitors.
Meanwhile, the transportation and logistics sector is expected to generate almost 300,000 jobs for drivers, supply chain managers, courier personnel, and other support staff.
Sector growth
Healthcare and IT sectors to witness job surge
Medical camps set up for the event are tipped to provide opportunities for around 150,000 freelance nurses, paramedics, and other allied healthcare professionals.
The IT and technology sector is also expected to see a demand surge with an estimated requirement of 200,000 professionals.
They will handle virtual darshan apps, real-time event update platforms, and cybersecurity measures to ensure seamless digital experiences.
Trade boost
Retail businesses and local trade to benefit
Retail businesses serving devotees' requirements are likely to generate nearly 100,000 jobs for on-ground sales and customer support staff.
These jobs will fulfill the demand for souvenirs, religious items, and local products.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) estimates the event will bring ₹2 lakh crore in economic activity, opening never-seen-before opportunities across sectors.