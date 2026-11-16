Mahanadi Coalfields sets ₹129-136 price band for ₹8,981cr IPO
What's the story
Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd., a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd., has announced the price band for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). The company has set the price range at ₹129-136 per share. The public issue, which is worth ₹8,981.2 crore, will open for subscription on November 19 and close on November 23. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalized by November 25.
Issue specifics
Issue consists of 66.18 crore equity shares
The IPO consists of 66.18 crore equity shares and is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders.
Since this is a 100% OFS, Mahanadi Coalfields won't be getting any money from the issue; all proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.
The company's shares are expected to be listed on BSE and NSE on November 27.
Investor information
Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 110 shares
Investors can bid for a minimum of 110 equity shares and in multiples of 110 shares thereafter.
At the upper end of the price band, a retail investor will have to invest ₹14,960 for a minimum lot.
Employees bidding under the reservation portion will get a discount of ₹6 per equity share.
The company's P/E multiple based on diluted EPS for FY26 is eight times at floor price and 8.43 times at cap price.
Company profile
Financial performance for FY26
For FY26, Mahanadi Coalfields reported a 3% YoY increase in total income to ₹33,899 crore from ₹33,029 crore in FY25.
However, its profit after tax (PAT) fell by 1% to ₹10,698 crore from ₹10,825 crore in the previous fiscal year.
As of June 30 this year, the company operated 17 mines, 14 opencast and three underground ones, and had 20,526 permanent employees as of September-end.