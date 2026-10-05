Maharashtra charity commissioner seeks SDTT response over 2 trustees' complaints
The Maharashtra charity commissioner has asked the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) to respond to complaints from two trustees who say the trust may have crossed the line into Tata Sons's business matters, something that could put its charitable status at risk.
SDTT has until October 12 to share its side of the story.
Srinivasan and Singh seek SDTT probe
Trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh claim SDTT, led by Noel Tata, interfered with independent decision-making by nominee directors and want an investigation into possible misconduct.
The situation heated up after Noel opposed N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman.
SDTT dismissed the concerns raised by Srinivasan and Singh in a letter dated 5 October, while Noel Tata and his son Neville Tata filed caveats to ensure they are heard before the regulator takes any action, all while Tata Sons is eyeing a potential public listing.