Maharashtra inks ₹34,000cr investment deals, to create 33,000 jobs
Maharashtra just signed 17 big investment deals worth ₹34,000 crore, aiming to create about 33,000 jobs across the state.
The agreements—inked in Mumbai with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis present—will bring fresh opportunities in electronics, steel, solar energy, electric busses and trucks, and defense.
State to roll out new policy to lower electricity costs
These investments are set to boost industrial growth in regions like Pune, Vidarbha, North Maharashtra and Konkan.
The state is also rolling out a new policy to lower electricity costs year-on-year, plus making it easier for companies to get approvals through the Maitri Portal.
As CM Fadnavis put it, Maharashtra wants to be the go-to place for investors—and that could mean more career options for young people soon.