Maharashtra inks ₹34,000cr investment deals, to create 33,000 jobs

State to roll out new policy to lower electricity costs

These investments are set to boost industrial growth in regions like Pune, Vidarbha, North Maharashtra and Konkan.

The state is also rolling out a new policy to lower electricity costs year-on-year, plus making it easier for companies to get approvals through the Maitri Portal.

As CM Fadnavis put it, Maharashtra wants to be the go-to place for investors—and that could mean more career options for young people soon.