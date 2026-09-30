Mahendra Mhapankar gets 31.80cr tax bill over 'Galaxy Traders's exports

Mahendra Mhapankar, a mobile repairer from Mumbai, got the shock of his life when he received a tax bill for ₹31.80 crore.

Turns out, his acquaintance Sanjay Tambe allegedly used Mahendra's documents, originally handed over for government schemes during the pandemic, to open a company called Galaxy Traders in Mhapankar's name and carry out export business in that name.