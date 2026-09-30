Mahendra Mhapankar gets 31.80cr tax bill over 'Galaxy Traders's exports
Mahendra Mhapankar, a mobile repairer from Mumbai, got the shock of his life when he received a tax bill for ₹31.80 crore.
Turns out, his acquaintance Sanjay Tambe allegedly used Mahendra's documents, originally handed over for government schemes during the pandemic, to open a company called Galaxy Traders in Mhapankar's name and carry out export business in that name.
Discovered scam while filing returns
Mahendra first discovered the scam while filing his tax returns and seeing the massive demand.
With help from his tax consultant and the Income Tax Department, he realized what had happened and later visited the Income Tax and GST departments and obtained documents relating to the transactions before approaching Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing.
A police case is now underway.