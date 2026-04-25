Mahindra Finance Q4 fiscal 2026 PAT rises 55% to ₹873Cr

Mahindra Finance posts annual ₹2,782Cr profit

For the full year, Mahindra Finance's profit climbed 19% to ₹2,782 crore.

The board is rewarding shareholders with a higher dividend: ₹7.50 per share, up from ₹6.50 last year.

CEO Raul Rebello credits "disciplined execution" and smart investments in both vehicle loans and the non-vehicle portfolio, which grew 32%, led by SME lending and loan-against-property products.

With solid capital and liquidity buffers in place, the company looks set for more growth ahead.