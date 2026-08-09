Mahindra Group names Shveta Arya group chief strategy officer
Business
Mahindra Group just named Shveta Arya as its new group chief strategy officer, starting September 15.
She'll be leading the charge on finding growth opportunities and shaping long-term plans for all of Mahindra's businesses, reporting directly to Mahindra Group CEO and Managing Director Anish Shah.
Shveta Arya brings cross-industry growth experience
Arya comes with more than 23 years of experience across industries like automotive, travel, finance, telecom, and consulting.
She was most recently managing director at Cummins India, where she focused on growth and building an inclusive culture.
Before that, she led strategy and M&A at Thomas Cook India and held diverse roles at Kearney and Infosys.
Her track record in driving business growth is seen as key to boosting Mahindra's future plans.