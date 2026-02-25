Major companies are suing the US government over tariffs
Big names like L'Oreal Travel Retail Americas, Dyson, and Bausch + Lomb are suing the US government to get refunds on tariffs slapped on imports during Donald Trump's presidency.
They filed these lawsuits right after a Supreme Court decision said those specific tariffs weren't actually allowed under the law Trump used.
Thousands of importers are in the same boat
These companies aren't alone—over 1,400 importers (think FedEx and Costco) are also challenging the same tariffs.
Experts say up to $175 billion could be up for grabs in refunds if these cases win.
The process might drag on for years (Trump said it would be litigated over the coming years), but it's a huge deal for anyone interested in how government policy can hit businesses—and maybe even prices you see at stores.
The lawsuits are all aimed at US Customs and Border Protection
The lawsuits target US Customs and Border Protection, following a playbook other companies are using too.
It's shaping up to be a long legal battle with potentially big ripple effects.