Major European IT firms integrate AI into legacy enterprise systems
Big names like SAP, Capgemini, Sopra Steria, and OVHcloud are riding high as companies rush to add AI to their existing systems.
Instead of building flashy new AI models, these firms are making it easier for businesses to plug AI into old-school software, a tough job that's proving super valuable right now.
Big push for European cloud services
Companies want AI that's easy to use but also keeps their data safe and follows strict rules.
SAP's cloud backlog rose 26% at constant currencies to €22.9 billion, while Capgemini and Sopra Steria are growing thanks to projects in areas like health care and defense.
There's also a big push for European-run cloud services (OVHcloud's public-cloud revenue rose 20.2% in its third quarter, and even Airbus is choosing local providers) to make sure sensitive information stays secure and under European control.