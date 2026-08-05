Major European IT firms integrate AI into legacy enterprise systems

Companies want AI that's easy to use but also keeps their data safe and follows strict rules.

SAP's cloud backlog rose 26% at constant currencies to €22.9 billion, while Capgemini and Sopra Steria are growing thanks to projects in areas like health care and defense.

There's also a big push for European-run cloud services (OVHcloud's public-cloud revenue rose 20.2% in its third quarter, and even Airbus is choosing local providers) to make sure sensitive information stays secure and under European control.