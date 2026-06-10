Major Indian firms to raise over ₹30,000Cr through QIPs

Premier Energy, Waaree Energies plan raises

Premier Energy is planning a ₹5,000 crore raise, while Waaree Energies is aiming for ₹10,000 crore.

JSW Infrastructure and Max Financial Services are also joining in with plans for ₹6,250 crore and ₹2,000 crore, respectively.

AU Small Finance Bank is exploring a capital raise of up to ₹7,500 crore; it last tapped investors in August 2022.

Even though QIP fundraising is a bit lower than last year so far, the steady flow suggests investors are getting optimistic about the Indian economy again.