Major Indian firms to raise over ₹30,000Cr through QIPs
Big moves in India's stock market: several major companies are set to raise over ₹30,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs) or other permissible routes this year.
It's a sign that, even after recent market ups and downs, businesses like Premier Energy and Waaree Energies are feeling confident enough to go for growth or pay down debt.
Premier Energy, Waaree Energies plan raises
Premier Energy is planning a ₹5,000 crore raise, while Waaree Energies is aiming for ₹10,000 crore.
JSW Infrastructure and Max Financial Services are also joining in with plans for ₹6,250 crore and ₹2,000 crore, respectively.
AU Small Finance Bank is exploring a capital raise of up to ₹7,500 crore; it last tapped investors in August 2022.
Even though QIP fundraising is a bit lower than last year so far, the steady flow suggests investors are getting optimistic about the Indian economy again.