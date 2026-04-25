Major Indian IT firms trim fresher hiring next financial year

IT workforce grew to 5.95 million

Even with these cuts, the IT sector's total workforce still grew by 2.3% to 5.95 million in FY2026.

TCS is planning to hire just 25,000 freshers (down from previous years), while Infosys will stick to around 20,000 new hires like last year.

Meanwhile, HCLTech will review its hiring every quarter so it can stay flexible as tech skills keep evolving, while Wipro is fully demand-driven and Tech Mahindra has not yet outlined a fixed FY27 hiring number.