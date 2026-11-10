What changed for cancer drug prices from November 9
What's the story
The government on Monday announced a massive reduction in the Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) of anti-cancer medicines. The new prices, which came into effect on Monday, will reduce costs by up to 96.45%. The move is expected to save consumers around ₹3,540.38 crore annually. The Department of Pharmaceuticals said that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has capped trade margins on the MRP of 137 anti-cancer drugs.
Future impact
TMR will also apply to future launches
The government has also clarified that trade margin rationalization (TMR) will be applicable to future launches of these drugs.
As of November 7, 76 pharmaceutical companies had reported revised MRPs for 1,225 anti-cancer formulations covering 121 drugs.
The reduction was reported for 1,031 formulations, with over half the brands reporting reductions above 50%.
Price verification
How to verify the prices
The revised MRPs will be printed on the packs and will be applicable in all pharmacies and hospitals from November 9.
Consumers can verify the prices using the Pharma Sahi Daam app or NPPA's official website (nppa.gov.in).
Retailers are required to display these revised MRPs prominently on their websites and premises.
Reporting mechanism
What about complaints?
Consumers are encouraged to report any non-compliance with the revised prices through various channels.
Complaints can be sent via email at monitoring-nppa[at]gov[dot]in or by calling helpline number 1800-11-1255.
Complaints can also be posted to Deputy Director, Monitoring, NPPA, YMCA Cultural Centre Building, New Delhi.
The NPPA will take action against any violations of these new price regulations.