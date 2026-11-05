Majority of Indian professionals plan 2027 job switches, survey finds
Business
Thinking about a job change?
You're not alone: more than two-thirds of Indian professionals are planning to switch jobs in 2027, according to a new foundit survey.
Career growth is the top motivation, and more than half say they'd only move for at least a 31% pay bump.
Respondents: over 80% see AI opportunities
Career advancement is now the top priority, beating out higher salaries for many.
Work-life balance and flexibility also matter, especially as hybrid work is preferred by most respondents over fully remote setups.
AI skills are becoming a big deal too: more than 80% see them as opportunities, with many already upskilling.
Still, job hunting isn't easy: more than half of those surveyed are frustrated by employers not responding to applications.