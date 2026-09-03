Majority of India's gig workers clock over 49 hours weekly
Business
A new report shows gig workers in India are dealing with some tough conditions.
Out of 1,000 workers surveyed across 10 cities, more than half put in more than 49 hours a week, and some even clock more than 70.
Common health issues include fatigue, body pain, stress, and anxiety.
Heat exposure, accidents, limited platform support
Most gig workers are exposed to extreme heat on the job, often leading to exhaustion and dehydration.
Despite these risks, 68.4% say they get zero health support from their platforms.
Basic needs like rest areas and health insurance are missing for many, and road safety is a big worry: more than a quarter have been in accidents or faced harassment while working.
The report calls for better protections so gig work doesn't come at the cost of worker well-being.