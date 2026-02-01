MakeMyTrip hits $1B corporate travel bookings for 2025
MakeMyTrip has crossed the $1 billion mark in corporate travel bookings for 2025, thanks to its platforms like MyBiz, Quest2Travel, and Happay.
This milestone covers trips for four million employees from 500 big companies (including 150 top BSE firms) and 75,000 SMEs.
Now, business travel makes up over 10% of MakeMyTrip's total bookings.
Business travel is going digital, and MakeMyTrip is at the forefront
It's a sign that business travel is seriously going digital—and MakeMyTrip is leading the charge.
The company isn't just working with big names; they're helping all kinds of sectors (from banking to tech), and using AI tools to make booking smoother for everyone.
If you're curious about how tech is changing work life—and making those business trips less of a headache—this is worth a look.