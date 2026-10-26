MakeMyTrip posts $1.8 million quarterly profit as revenue hits $235.2 million
Business
MakeMyTrip just turned things around with a $1.8 million profit this quarter. Last year, they were $5.7 million in the red for the same period.
Revenue is up 2.5% to $235.2 million, mainly because more people are booking busses and hotels through their platform.
MakeMyTrip's Myra handles 90,000 chats daily
A big part of this comeback? Myra, their AI chatbot.
According to CEO Rajesh Magow, Myra chats with users over 90,000 times a day and solves more than one-half of post-booking questions on its own.
It's helped users finish 1.7 times more bookings overall (in smaller cities, that jumps to 2.1 times), showing how tech is making travel smoother for everyone.