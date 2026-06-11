Mamaearth parent hits 52-week high, stock jumps 77%
What's the story
Honasa Consumer, the parent company of popular personal care brand Mamaearth, has seen its shares hit a new 52-week high of ₹438 per share. The stock has gained a whopping 77% from its previous low. The surge is largely due to the company's strong financial performance for FY26 and ambitious growth plans revealed during their Investor Day 2026 event.
Financial growth
FY26 financials and ambitious revenue targets
In FY26, Honasa Consumer reported a revenue of ₹2,400 crore and a profit after tax of ₹200 crore. The company has set an ambitious target to achieve a revenue of ₹5,500 crore by FY31. It also plans to increase its EBITDA margins from the current 10% to over 15%. This will be achieved through better channel mix, operational leverage, procurement efficiencies and expansion into higher-margin categories.
Brand growth
Brand building strategy
Honasa Consumer expects Mamaearth to become a ₹2,000 crore-plus brand by FY31. The company is also betting on The Derma Co to become another flagship brand with revenue exceeding ₹1,500 crore. In addition to these existing brands, Honasa plans to build at least two more brands with annual revenues of over ₹500 crore each.
Market expansion
New growth categories and expansion plans
Beyond its existing beauty and personal care portfolio, Honasa Consumer is exploring new growth categories such as nutraceuticals, fragrances, and oral care. This comes after the company's recent acquisition of a 25% stake in Fang Oral Care. To achieve these ambitious targets, Honasa also plans to significantly expand its offline presence from the current 1.2 lakh outlets to over three lakh outlets across India.