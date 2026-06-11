Mamaearth parent hits 52-week high, stock jumps 77%

Financial growth

FY26 financials and ambitious revenue targets

In FY26, Honasa Consumer reported a revenue of ₹2,400 crore and a profit after tax of ₹200 crore. The company has set an ambitious target to achieve a revenue of ₹5,500 crore by FY31. It also plans to increase its EBITDA margins from the current 10% to over 15%. This will be achieved through better channel mix, operational leverage, procurement efficiencies and expansion into higher-margin categories.