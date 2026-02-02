'Alchemist': Man extracts 191g gold worth $29,000 from SIM cards

A man in China 's Guangdong province has gone viral for extracting gold from discarded SIM cards. The man, known as "Qiao" on social media, is a professional scrap metal refiner from Huizhou. His video has garnered over five million views and sparked a buying frenzy for old SIM cards in China. Qiao told Xiaoxiang Morning Post that he used nearly two tonnes of scrap, refining gold from mixed chip waste rather than SIM cards alone.

Extraction method Qiao extracted 191gm of gold In the video, Qiao uses chemical barrels to extract gold from the SIM cards and other gold-containing waste materials through corrosion, displacement, and heating. The process produces "gold mud," which is filtered and smelted into a solid ingot. He has extracted 191gm of gold worth nearly 200,000 yuan (around US$29,000). However, he warns that this process involves dangerous chemicals like aqua regia, an acid mixture that can emit toxic gasses or cause explosive reactions if not handled properly.

Safety concerns Qiao warns against amateurs trying this process at home Qiao has cautioned against amateurs trying this process at home due to its health risks. He stressed that he is a legally certified professional working in a controlled environment. The reality of extracting gold from SIM cards is more complex and dangerous than it appears in his videos on social media.

Legal risks Legal consequences in China and India In China, old SIM cards are considered hazardous waste and illegal refining can lead to imprisonment. Those caught polluting the environment through unauthorized recycling have faced fines up to 500,000 yuan and multi-year prison sentences. Similarly, in India, under the E-Waste (Management) Rules 2022 and Environment (Protection) Act 1986, extracting gold from SIM cards at home is a serious criminal offense with potential imprisonment for up to five years.

