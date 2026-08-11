Manappuram Finance consolidated June quarter PAT jumps 341.40% to ₹585cr

Manappuram Finance just posted a massive 341.40% jump in consolidated net profit after tax for the June quarter, hitting ₹585 crore (up from ₹132 crore last year).

The big boost came mostly from operational efficiency, cost reduction, digitalisation and expansion into newer markets, with gold loan AUM reaching ₹57,006 crore.

Overall, the company's total assets under management grew 57.20% to ₹69,635 crore.