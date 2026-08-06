Manipal Health Enterprises jumps up to 11% on market debut

Manipal Health Enterprises just had a strong stock market debut, opening at ₹652 on the NSE and ₹655 on the BSE, a premium of up to 11% over its IPO price of ₹590.

Shares even touched highs of ₹675.80 on the NSE and ₹676.05 on the BSE before closing slightly lower, making it a pretty solid first day for the hospital chain.