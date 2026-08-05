Manipal Health Enterprises lists after ₹9,275-cr IPO with QIBs-led subscription

Most of the funds, about ₹5,553 crore, will go toward paying off nearly half of the company's debt, and another chunk will help them buy a stake in Sahyadri Hospitals.

Even though total income rose 26% year-on-year to ₹10,520.5 crore, profits actually dipped compared to last year.

With high valuations and not much retail buzz, Mahesh M Ojha of Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities expects the listing to remain muted, with the possibility of a flat-to-discount debut for Manipal shares today.