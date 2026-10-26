Mankind Pharma Q2 profits 39.2% to ₹712cr, revenue 17.3% higher
Business
Mankind Pharma just posted a strong Q2: profits shot up 39.2% to ₹712 crore, and revenue climbed 17.3% to ₹4,338 crore compared to last year.
The company's margins are looking healthier too, with EBITDA rising by 27.1%.
Mankind Pharma board approves mergers
The board has greenlit plans to merge two subsidiaries into the main company by April 2027 (pending approvals), plus another merger in the works for its consumer products arm.
Investors liked what they heard: shares trading 4.49% higher at ₹2,312 on the NSE at 3:15pm IST on October 26, up ₹99.40, after all these updates.