Manus AI will delete user data after Meta acquisition blocked
Manus AI, the Singapore-based AI startup, will soon return to operating as an independent company following its separation from Meta after Chinese regulators blocked its $2 billion acquisition deal.
To follow local rules, Manus is deleting user data created since the deal was first announced.
If you're affected, make sure to back up your stuff by 7:59am. Singapore time on August 23: data restoration kicks off August 25.
Manus says deletion is regulatory compliance
Manus says this isn't due to a security breach but just regulatory compliance as it will soon return to being independent.
Affected accounts will stay free during this period, and users can look forward to welcome-back bonuses once everything's restored.
Keep an eye on app notifications if you signed up with Apple ID or Facebook for updates!