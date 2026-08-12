Manus returns to independence after Chinese regulators undo Meta acquisition

Manus, an AI startup, is going solo again after Chinese regulators forced Meta to undo its $2 billion-plus acquisition in April. The split is part of China's push to limit US investment in local tech firms.

As Manus transitions back to independence, it's planning to delete some user data created on or after December 29, 2025.

Affected users will get a heads-up via the app and email and can save their info before it's gone.