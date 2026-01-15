Indians don't want 10-minute delivery: Survey
What's the story
A recent survey conducted by LocalCircles has revealed that a significant portion of Indians don't want their products delivered in 10 minutes. The survey was conducted among over 90,000 quick commerce consumers across 180 districts of urban India. It found that a whopping 38% of respondents didn't want anything delivered in such a short time frame. The survey also found that while consumers enjoy these services, many are concerned about road safety and driver safety as well.
Consumer preferences
Survey reveals preferences for 10-minute delivery
The survey asked respondents if there were some products they wanted delivered within 10 minutes. Out of 41,324 people who answered the question, 62% said "yes," while 38% said "no." The products listed included medicines, essentials, and discretionary items. This indicates that consumers prefer quick delivery for certain items but not necessarily all products.
Government approval
Majority support government's decision on delivery timelines
The survey also asked if consumers supported the government's decision to remove the 10-minute delivery timeline. Out of 49,130 respondents, a whopping 74% said "yes." Only 17% disagreed with the move while 9% remained neutral. This shows that a large majority of consumers are in favor of prioritizing safety over speed when it comes to deliveries.
Safety concerns
Government's stance on delivery promises
The Union Labour Ministry had previously asked quick commerce delivery platforms to stop advertising "10-minute" delivery promises. The move was aimed at prioritizing worker safety and addressing concerns about road safety and driver safety. After the meeting with major instant delivery firms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto last week, these companies have started removing the '10-minute' delivery branding from their apps. Blinkit was the first to phase out the 10-minute delivery assurance in its app branding.