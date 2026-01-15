Indians don't want 10-minute delivery: Survey

A recent survey conducted by LocalCircles has revealed that a significant portion of Indians don't want their products delivered in 10 minutes. The survey was conducted among over 90,000 quick commerce consumers across 180 districts of urban India. It found that a whopping 38% of respondents didn't want anything delivered in such a short time frame. The survey also found that while consumers enjoy these services, many are concerned about road safety and driver safety as well.

Consumer preferences Survey reveals preferences for 10-minute delivery The survey asked respondents if there were some products they wanted delivered within 10 minutes. Out of 41,324 people who answered the question, 62% said "yes," while 38% said "no." The products listed included medicines, essentials, and discretionary items. This indicates that consumers prefer quick delivery for certain items but not necessarily all products.

Government approval Majority support government's decision on delivery timelines The survey also asked if consumers supported the government's decision to remove the 10-minute delivery timeline. Out of 49,130 respondents, a whopping 74% said "yes." Only 17% disagreed with the move while 9% remained neutral. This shows that a large majority of consumers are in favor of prioritizing safety over speed when it comes to deliveries.

