Blinkit drops 10-minute delivery commitment in India

Blinkit , a leading player in the quick commerce space, is set to ditch its "10-minute delivery" branding. The decision comes after government intervention and concerns over the safety of gig workers. The move follows a series of strikes by delivery workers across platforms in late December, highlighting issues such as working conditions, delivery pressure, and lack of social security.

Policy shift Government's role in rethinking delivery time promises The intervention of Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been instrumental in getting companies to rethink their fixed delivery time promises. According to India Today, Blinkit will remove all references to "10-minute delivery" from its branding, including ads, promotional campaigns, and social media posts. However, this doesn't mean that deliveries will become slower; instead, the focus will be on avoiding fixed time commitments in public-facing messaging.

Industry talks Mandaviya's discussions with quick commerce companies Mandaviya has held meetings with officials from Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy, and Zomato. During these discussions, he asked companies to remove fixed delivery time limits from their branding and marketing communication. The concern was that such timelines could increase pressure on delivery workers, despite companies arguing that deliveries are enabled by store proximity and system design.