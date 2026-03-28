Marc Andreessen cites lump of labor fallacy to defend jobs
Marc Andreessen, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, is pushing back against the idea that AI will wipe out jobs.
He referenced the Lump of Labor Fallacy (the mistaken belief that there's a fixed amount of work in an economy).
Instead, he points out that new tech has always created more opportunities and jobs in the long run.
Andreessen: innovation creates new jobs
Andreessen argues that innovation actually creates new job categories faster than it gets rid of old ones.
Looking at past revolutions, from factories to computers, he believes skills like creativity and judgment will only become more valuable as AI grows.
He said demand for uniquely human capabilities, such as judgment and creativity, is likely to increase rather than diminish.
Even Elon Musk chimed in with a positive take, suggesting future work could even be optional thanks to AI.