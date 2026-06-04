Marcellus Investment Managers launches Global Equities Fund at GIFT City

Digital KYC, $5,000 minimum, foreign redemption

You can start investing with $5,000 (and add more starting at $2,000).

There is no lock-in period, but if you pull out within two years, there is a 2% exit fee.

Everything is digital (just your PAN and Aadhaar are needed), and you can invest in dollars and redeem in foreign currency.

Marcellus says mixing Indian and global stocks helps cut down risk and opens up long-term growth opportunities.