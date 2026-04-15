March 2026 saw ₹2.95L/cr withdrawn from India debt mutual funds Business Apr 15, 2026

March 2026 saw a massive ₹2.95 lakh crore pulled out from India's debt mutual funds — a 50% jump from last year.

Most of this came from companies moving their money at the end of the financial year and some investors may have shifted funds toward equities as markets shifted.

Liquid funds were hit hardest, losing ₹1.35 lakh crore, partly because banks, NBFCs, and corporates were holding extra liquidity as a precaution amid geopolitical uncertainty.