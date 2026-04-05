March 2026 sees 38 IPO filings in India, confidence rising

IPO pipeline: 64 await SEBI nod

Big players like NSE and Jio are gearing up for their own IPOs soon, keeping the buzz alive.

Right now, 64 companies are still waiting for SEBI's nod, while another 124 have approval but have not launched yet.

Up to March-end, FY2025-26 saw 109 mainboard IPOs—with 69 listed above their issue price—even as markets stay unpredictable.

Nine firms also chose confidential filings, showing there is plenty of action (and some caution) in the pipeline.