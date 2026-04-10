March gold ETF inflows fall 56% to ₹2,266cr from ₹5,255cr
Business
Gold ETFs saw their inflows drop by 56% in March 2026, landing at ₹2,266 crore, way down from February's record ₹5,255 crore.
This big shift happened as gold prices fell by 8%, making some investors rethink their moves.
Quarterly gold ETF inflows ₹31,561cr
Even with this dip, gold is still seen as a safe pick for uncertain times: quarterly inflows hit ₹31,561 crore. But with prices dropping, some people are exploring other assets like crude oil.
Gold ETF assets under management also slipped to ₹1.71 lakh crore from ₹1.83 lakh crore, showing the impact of recent market swings.
Despite all this, experts say gold-backed funds remain popular for anyone wanting to keep their investments balanced when things get unpredictable.