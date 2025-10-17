Next Article
Marico acquires True Elements for ₹138cr, boosting healthy foods portfolio
Marico just bought the remaining 46.02% of True Elements for up to ₹138 crore, making it the sole owner of this fast-growing, digital-first healthy foods brand.
The deal, wrapped up on October 17, is set to boost Marico's presence in the healthy snacking space—a sector that's only getting hotter.
True Elements' revenue growth and future expectations
True Elements's revenue more than doubled in a year, jumping from ₹76.4 crore in FY24 to ₹164.4 crore in FY25.
With this momentum, Marico is hoping to diversify its lineup and tap into the rising demand for healthier food options.
Looking ahead, Marico expects strong revenue growth in FY26, thanks to better international sales and some helpful GST cuts back home.