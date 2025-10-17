Marico acquires True Elements for ₹138cr, boosting healthy foods portfolio

True Elements' revenue growth and future expectations

True Elements's revenue more than doubled in a year, jumping from ₹76.4 crore in FY24 to ₹164.4 crore in FY25.

With this momentum, Marico is hoping to diversify its lineup and tap into the rising demand for healthier food options.

Looking ahead, Marico expects strong revenue growth in FY26, thanks to better international sales and some helpful GST cuts back home.