JioMart's daily quick-delivery orders surge 200% YoY in Q2 FY26 (July-September 2025)
JioMart, Reliance Retail's digital platform, just logged a massive 200% year-on-year spike in daily quick-delivery orders for July-September 2025 (Q2 FY26).
Orders also climbed 42% compared to last quarter, reflecting the growing preference for speed and convenience.
This is all part of JioMart's push to make fast deliveries the new normal across India.
JioMart is now delivering electronics and accessories in just 30 minutes
Now reaching over 5,000 pin codes in 1,000+ cities with help from 3,000+ stores, JioMart recently expanded its 30-minute delivery to include electronics and accessories in 10 cities.
It's clear they're committed to getting what you want to your door, fast.
Reliance Retail reports ₹90,018 crore revenue in Q2 FY26
JioMart's parent company, Reliance Retail, saw revenue hit ₹90,018 crore—a 18% jump from last year—thanks to strong sales in groceries, electronics, and fashion.
They also opened 412 new stores and grew their customer base to 369 million people.