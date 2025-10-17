Reliance's Q2 profit rises 10% to ₹18,165cr
Reliance Industries just reported a net profit of ₹18,165 crore for July-September 2025—a 10% boost from last year, though a bit below what analysts expected.
Revenue hit ₹2.59 lakh crore, outpacing forecasts and showing the company's strong momentum.
Consumer businesses drive growth
Most of this growth came from Reliance's consumer businesses.
Reliance Retail's revenue rose 18% to ₹90,018 crore, while Jio's average revenue per user climbed to ₹211.40.
The oil-to-chemicals segment also did well, thanks to better fuel margins and higher sales at home.
Reliance's Russian crude imports rise to 54%
Refining margins improved as Reliance increased its imports of discounted Russian crude—now making up 54% of its oil imports, compared to 41% last year.
On the flip side, profits in the oil and gas segment slipped due to lower production and higher maintenance costs.
Reliance invested ₹40,010 crore this quarter to expand its oil-to-chemicals business and ramp up Jio's 5G rollout.
Despite global market ups and downs, Reliance is showing real resilience by doubling down on digital and retail growth in India.
For anyone interested in how big companies adapt to shifting markets—and keep investing for the future—this is a story worth knowing.