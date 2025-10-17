Reliance's Q2 profit rises 10% to ₹18,165cr

Reliance Industries just reported a net profit of ₹18,165 crore for July-September 2025—a 10% boost from last year, though a bit below what analysts expected. Revenue hit ₹2.59 lakh crore, outpacing forecasts and showing the company's strong momentum.

Consumer businesses drive growth Most of this growth came from Reliance's consumer businesses.

Reliance Retail's revenue rose 18% to ₹90,018 crore, while Jio's average revenue per user climbed to ₹211.40.

The oil-to-chemicals segment also did well, thanks to better fuel margins and higher sales at home.

Reliance's Russian crude imports rise to 54% Refining margins improved as Reliance increased its imports of discounted Russian crude—now making up 54% of its oil imports, compared to 41% last year.

On the flip side, profits in the oil and gas segment slipped due to lower production and higher maintenance costs.

Reliance invested ₹40,010 crore this quarter to expand its oil-to-chemicals business and ramp up Jio's 5G rollout.