Marico aims ₹15,000cr revenue by FY27 with premium focus
Marico Ltd. is aiming big, hoping to hit ₹15,000 crore in revenue by fiscal 2027.
Their game plan? Focus on premium products, branch out into new areas, and go for "fewer, bigger, bolder bets."
Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO, Marico Ltd. shared that they've already made solid progress with their food and digital-first brands.
Marico digital-first brands to grow 20-25%
Marico is chasing high single-digit growth in India and mid-teen growth overseas.
Premium products, which currently contribute around 25% to Marico's India business, should top 30% next year, while digital-first brands are set to grow 20-25% each year.
The company's also betting on projects like Setu, strong general trade growth, and expanding into markets like Vietnam and West Asia, all part of their push for that ₹15,000 crore milestone.