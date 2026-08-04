Marico Q1 net profit jumps 27% to 652cr, beats estimates

The company's EBITDA margin edged up to 20.7%, and EBITDA rose 25% to ₹819 crore, both better than expected.

Marico also made some moves: it acquired a 75% stake in Vietnam-based Skinetiq Joint Stock Company through its wholly owned subsidiary, Marico South East Asia Corporation, and merged Just Herbs and Beardo into its business.

Even with higher material and ad costs, profits stayed solid.

Before the results came out, shares closed slightly lower at ₹875.