Reliance, TCS lead the pack

India's top 7 firms add ₹1.55L crore in market cap

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:58 pm Oct 26, 202503:58 pm

What's the story

The combined market capitalization of seven out of the top 10 most valued companies in India surged by ₹1,55,710.74 crore last week. The jump came on the back of a positive trend in domestic equities and was led by Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The BSE benchmark index also witnessed a rise of 259.69 points or 0.30% during this period.